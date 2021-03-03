Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.86 and last traded at $113.82. 811,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 979,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,965 shares of company stock worth $36,273,116. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

