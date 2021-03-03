Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.97

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$22.83, with a volume of 586105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.51.

SJR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.19.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

