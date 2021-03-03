Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.