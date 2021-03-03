Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 8,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $25.61.
About Shenzhou International Group
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.