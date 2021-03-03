Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 8,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

