Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 21,415 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

