SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $312,758.41 and approximately $84.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,993.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03116193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.69 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.95 or 0.01043174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00425272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00367682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00239579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022023 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

