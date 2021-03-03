Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -259.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

