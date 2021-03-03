ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.00% of ShockWave Medical worth $248,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 105.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,468.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,166,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

