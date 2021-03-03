Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €169.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €169.00 ($198.82) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €181.30 ($213.29).

SAE opened at €202.50 ($238.24) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.