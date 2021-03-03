Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €169.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €169.00 ($198.82) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €181.30 ($213.29).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €202.50 ($238.24) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.