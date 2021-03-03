Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,218.35 and last traded at $1,220.30. 1,148,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,332,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,309.06.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,276.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.06. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.27, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.