Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,218.35 and last traded at $1,220.30. 1,148,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,332,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,309.06.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,276.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.06. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.27, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
