ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. 1,064,973 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

