ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 141,491 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 7,785,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.