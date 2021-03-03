ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 62,256 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.