ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 66,487 iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,646 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 16,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

