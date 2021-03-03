ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.71 Million in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 311,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

