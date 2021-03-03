ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.37 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after buying an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,052. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

