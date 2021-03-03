ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $8.42 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.36. 214,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,155. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.