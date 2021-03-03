ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 232,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,366.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 1,774,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,562,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.