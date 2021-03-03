ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,858. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

