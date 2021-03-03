ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. 771,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,525,025. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

