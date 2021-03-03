ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,812,000.

IEF traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 548,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,909. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.10 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

