ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 106,528 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 5.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. 187,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

