ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,131. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

