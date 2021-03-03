ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$109.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,899. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.