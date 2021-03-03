ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.67 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 4.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 142,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

