Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 147.1%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.