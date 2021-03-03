Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Rises By 153.6%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

