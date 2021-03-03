Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Drops By 44.3%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 28th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,123.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Azimut has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.