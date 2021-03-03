Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Drops By 44.3%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 28th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,123.0 days.
OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Azimut has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86.
