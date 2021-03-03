Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declines By 49.6%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Belden by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Belden by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 272,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,716. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

