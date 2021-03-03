Short Interest in Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) Decreases By 50.0%

Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Beverly Hills Bancorp stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Beverly Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Beverly Hills Bancorp
