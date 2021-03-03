Short Interest in Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) Decreases By 50.0%

Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Beverly Hills Bancorp stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Beverly Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

