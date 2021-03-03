Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Expands By 106.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1,809.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,309,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 1,240,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

MHN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 64,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,031. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

