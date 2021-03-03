Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Decreases By 44.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 11,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,182. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.