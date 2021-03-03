Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Drops By 47.7%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CFPZF. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

