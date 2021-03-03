Short Interest in CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Rises By 112.4%

CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDIIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,947. CD International Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products.

