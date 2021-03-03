Short Interest in CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Rises By 112.4%

CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDIIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,947. CD International Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
CD International Enterprises Company Profile
