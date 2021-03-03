Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Decreases By 41.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Central Securities stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.
In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.