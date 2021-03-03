Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Decreases By 41.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Securities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Central Securities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 25.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

