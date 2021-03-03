Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Drops By 46.4%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 187,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,389. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CLP’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

