Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 47.3%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of COGNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 15,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

