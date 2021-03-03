Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) Drops By 44.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 28th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

CLA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 2,213,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. Colonnade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

