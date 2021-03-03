Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Expands By 151.4%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CDOR opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDOR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

