Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Decreases By 46.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of CVAC traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,201. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

