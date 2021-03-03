Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Grows By 107.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. 10,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that DENSO will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

