Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Rises By 106.3%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of DBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.