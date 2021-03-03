Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 48.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,087,400 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 28th total of 6,004,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,543.7 days.

Shares of ENAKF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

