Short Interest in EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) Drops By 50.0%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS EACO traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EACO has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.99%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

