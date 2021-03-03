Short Interest in EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Rises By 162.2%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the January 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EHVVF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. EHAVE has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

EHAVE Company Profile

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

