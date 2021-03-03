Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rises By 114.1%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

