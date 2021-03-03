Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expands By 144.6%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the January 28th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

