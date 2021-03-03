Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Decreases By 47.6%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

