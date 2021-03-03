Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Decreases By 41.7%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FEP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

