Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Drops By 50.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.